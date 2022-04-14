[SBS Star] 'ON' Choreographer Sienna Lalau Reveals How Professional BTS Members Really Are

LA-based choreographer Sienna Lalau, best known for her masterpiece 'ON' for K-pop boy group BTS, revealed how it was like to work with the members.Recently, Sienna Lalau sat down for an interview with Honolulu Magazine.During the interview, the choreographer shared her thoughts and experiences of working with BTS.Despite performing in front of large crowds for almost her entire life, Sienna Lalau revealed that she was nervous for the first time when she performed with BTS during the group's concert held in 2019.She said, "The lights went on, the music started, and their fans went crazy. You don't realize the power of their ARMY until you're on stage and feel their energy. It's insane. I'll never forget that moment."Not only the Rose Bowl concert, Sienna Lalau has also performed several more times with the members; including their latest stage during 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LOS ANGELES' held at the SoFi Stadium, California.When asked about what it was like performing with the members, Sienna Lalau said, "When they walk in a room, you feel their amazing aura. It's powerful."She added, "Not lying, they put everything of themselves in their performances, and if it's not perfect, they will practice until it is. But, they have fun too."Aside from her choreography for 'ON', Sienna Lalau directed the choreography of 'Dionysus' and BTS' recent 'Butter' performance at the '2022 GRAMMY Awards'.(Credit= 'sienna.lalau' Instagram, Honolulu Magazine, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)