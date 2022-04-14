[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Lovey-dovey Moment Before Making Their Relationship Public Resurfaces

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's lovey-dovey moment before they made their relationship public reemerged online.Recently, one past interview of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started going around online.The interview was from the showcase of their movie 'The Negotiation' that was premiered in September 2018.During this interview, the two stars were asked, "It's your first time you have worked together. How would you rate your chemistry with each other out of 100?"As soon as they heard the question, they turned to each other and smiled ear to ear.Hyun Bin gave his answer first as Son Ye-jin asked him to, "I would give 90."He continued, "The reason why I didn't give 100 is that because I didn't get to see her much while shooting the movie. That was a little disappointing."He went on, "I would love to work with her again in a romance or romantic comedy project in the future."As he spoke his words, Son Ye-jin stared at him with a big smile.Then, Son Ye-jin gave her answer, "I would say it was 100.", which made Hyun Bin burst out laughing.The actress explained, "Even though I mostly acted with him through the screen, that was already amazing for me."Both of them immediately burst into laughter after that, and could not stop laughing for ages.'The Negotiation' is about an ace crisis negotiator 'Ha Chae-yoon' (Son Ye-jin) facing off against a cold-blooded hostage taker 'Min Tae-gu' (Hyun Bin).Since 'Ha Chae-yoon' was in Korea, and 'Min Tae-gu' in Thailand, their characters communicated via phone calls and video calls.(Credit= CHANNEL A, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)