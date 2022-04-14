뉴스
[SBS Star] 'True Beauty' Webtoon Author Reveals K-pop Stars She Gets Inspiration From
Published 2022.04.14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] True Beauty Webtoon Author Reveals K-pop Stars She Gets Inspiration From
Webtoon author Yaongyi has shared which K-pop stars have recently given her inspiration for her webtoon characters.

On April 13 episode of MBC's talks show 'Radio Star', Yaongyi of popular webtoon series 'True Beauty' made a guest appearance.
'True Beauty' Webtoon Author Reveals K-pop Stars She Gets Inspiration FromDuring the show, Yaongyi mentioned that she always tries to stay on top of the latest trends, so she can work them into her drawings.

In order to keep up with the latest fashion and beauty trends, she also revealed that she often gets inspired from famous K-pop stars.

Yaongyi explained, "New webtoon episodes are published every week. So I try to reflect trends at that moment in time. In terms of the characters' clothing and make-up, I frequently use idol stars as a reference."

When asked which K-pop stars she has her eye on these days, Yaongyi said, "Jang Won Young (WONYOUNG of IVE) and SULLYOON (of NMIXX). They're both so pretty."
'True Beauty' Webtoon Author Reveals K-pop Stars She Gets Inspiration From 'True Beauty' Webtoon Author Reveals K-pop Stars She Gets Inspiration From(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Online Community, 'meow91__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
