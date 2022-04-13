뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Is It Because I'm Not Wearing Make-up?" Yoona Gets Upset as Production Crew Fail to Recognize Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Is It Because I'm Not Wearing Make-up?" Yoona Gets Upset as Production Crew Fail to Recognize Her

[SBS Star] "Is It Because I'm Not Wearing Make-up?" Yoona Gets Upset as Production Crew Fail to Recognize Her

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.13 13:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Is It Because Im Not Wearing Make-up?" Yoona Gets Upset as Production Crew Fail to Recognize Her
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation got upset as her drama production crew failed to recognize her at a restaurant. 

On April 12, Yoona updated her YouTube channel with a vlog. 

It showed Yoona heading to Busan in a van with her agency staff―she was scheduled to shoot some scenes for her new drama 'Big Mouse' there. 

In the middle of their journey, they decided to take a break at an expressway service area. 

To fill their stomach, they went to an old-train-station-themed restaurant, where it sold bunsik (Korean fast food). 
Yoona's YouTubeYoona ordered a pork cutlet with cheese and sweet potato paste, and sat inside an empty train car that had tables and seats. 

When her orders came, Yoona excitedly started eating her food while having a fun conversation with her agency staff. 

As she was eating, she noticed the production crew of 'Big Mouse' entering the restaurant and sitting around just outside the train car that she was in. 

Yoona pulled a sad face and said, "I recognized them, but they don't recognize me." 
Yoona's YouTube Yoona's YouTubeHer staff responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Wow, they really don't reconize Yoona? I'm shocked." 

Then, another staff playfully commented, "Maybe it's because you're not wearing any make-up right now." 

In response to this, Yoona rolled her eyes and gave the staff an evil look, then laughed. 
 

(Credit= 'Yoona's So Wonderful Day | 임윤아 오피셜' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.