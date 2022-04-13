[SBS Star] "Is It Because I'm Not Wearing Make-up?" Yoona Gets Upset as Production Crew Fail to Recognize Her

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation got upset as her drama production crew failed to recognize her at a restaurant.On April 12, Yoona updated her YouTube channel with a vlog.It showed Yoona heading to Busan in a van with her agency staff―she was scheduled to shoot some scenes for her new drama 'Big Mouse' there.In the middle of their journey, they decided to take a break at an expressway service area.To fill their stomach, they went to an old-train-station-themed restaurant, where it sold bunsik (Korean fast food).Yoona ordered a pork cutlet with cheese and sweet potato paste, and sat inside an empty train car that had tables and seats.When her orders came, Yoona excitedly started eating her food while having a fun conversation with her agency staff.As she was eating, she noticed the production crew of 'Big Mouse' entering the restaurant and sitting around just outside the train car that she was in.Yoona pulled a sad face and said, "I recognized them, but they don't recognize me."Her staff responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Wow, they really don't reconize Yoona? I'm shocked."Then, another staff playfully commented, "Maybe it's because you're not wearing any make-up right now."In response to this, Yoona rolled her eyes and gave the staff an evil look, then laughed.(Credit= 'Yoona's So Wonderful Day | 임윤아 오피셜' YouTube)(SBS Star)