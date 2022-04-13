[SBS Star] HYBE's New Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Announces Debut Date

The debut date of new K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has been officially announced.On April 13, HYBE's subsidiary label SOURCE MUSIC finally announced the date and details for their new group LE SSERAFIM's debut.According to the label, LE SSERAFIM will be releasing the group's first mini album 'FEARLESS' on May 2 at 6PM KST.The group will also be holding a fan showcase at 8PM on the same day.Pre-orders for the mini album will begin on April 13, and more information for LE SSERAFIM's debut showcase will be announced at a later date.HYBE previously revealed that the company's founder/head producer Bang Si-hyuk will be serving as the executive producer for LE SSERAFIM.Kim Sung-hyun, the former visual director of BTS and the creative director of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will take part in as the girl group's creative director.You can watch LE SSERAFIM's debut teaser below:(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, HYBE/SOURCE MUSIC)(SBS Star)