[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin to Head to Hawaii & New York City for Their Honeymoon

It has just been reported that actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin are heading to Hawaii and New York City for their honeymoon.On April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin arrived in Los Angeles, the United States.Even though it was an unofficial schedule, many fans and reporters came to the airport in L.A. to see them.The reason for their visit to L.A. turned out to be for their honeymoon.Then on April 13, news outlet Sports Kyunghyang shared a report on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's honeymoon.The news outlet stated that they are planning to head to Hawaii after enjoying the fullest in the City of Angles.Hawaii is one of the top honeymoon destinations, because of the romantic vibes that you get from being in the beautiful and awe-inspiring scenery.After their time in Hawaii, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are said to be flying to New York City for more time in the U.S.It seems like it will be a while before they return to Korea, back from their fun and romantic honeymoon.Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public.At that time, their agencies stated that the two stars started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020.The couple got married on March 31.(Credit= 'vast.ent' Instagram, 'bpkkkjn' Twitter)(SBS Star)