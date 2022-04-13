뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin to Head to Hawaii & New York City for Their Honeymoon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin to Head to Hawaii & New York City for Their Honeymoon

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin to Head to Hawaii & New York City for Their Honeymoon

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.13 10:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin to Head to Hawaii & New York City for Their Honeymoon
It has just been reported that actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin are heading to Hawaii and New York City for their honeymoon. 

On April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin arrived in Los Angeles, the United States. 

Even though it was an unofficial schedule, many fans and reporters came to the airport in L.A. to see them. 

The reason for their visit to L.A. turned out to be for their honeymoon. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinThen on April 13, news outlet Sports Kyunghyang shared a report on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's honeymoon. 

The news outlet stated that they are planning to head to Hawaii after enjoying the fullest in the City of Angles. 

Hawaii is one of the top honeymoon destinations, because of the romantic vibes that you get from being in the beautiful and awe-inspiring scenery. 

After their time in Hawaii, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are said to be flying to New York City for more time in the U.S.

It seems like it will be a while before they return to Korea, back from their fun and romantic honeymoon. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinBack in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public. 

At that time, their agencies stated that the two stars started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 

The couple got married on March 31. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin(Credit= 'vast.ent' Instagram, 'bpkkkjn' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.