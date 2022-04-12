뉴스
[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Volunteers at an Animal Shelter with Gong Seung-yeon Right After TWICE's U.S. Tour
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.12 18:16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Volunteers at an Animal Shelter with Gong Seung-yeon Right After TWICEs U.S. Tour
JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE volunteered at an animal shelter with her older sister actress Gong Seung-yeon only a short while after returning from the United States. 

In the beginning of the month, one animal shelter in Gyeonggi-do shared that JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeon have come to volunteer at the shelter. 

In the photos that were released, they spent time with the dogs at the shelter. 

They were seen looking at the dogs with lots of love in their eyes. 
JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonActually, it has not been too long since JEONGYEON returned to Korea from the U.S. 

From February 15 until 27, TWICE held the group's concert 'TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ' in five different cities in the United States―Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta and New York City. 

Instead of taking a good rest at home following her hectic times in the U.S. while she has the opportunity, she used that time to show her love for rescue dogs. 
JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonThis is not the first time JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeon volunteered at the animal shelter. 

The animal shelter previously revealed that they make regular visits to volunteer there. 

It is said that they do everything from cleaning to feeding the dogs throughout the day. 

After the sisters started living with each other recently, they frequently took temporary care of lots of rescue dogs together as well. 

Many are deeply moved by their kind and loving care for rescue dogs. 
Gong Seung-yeon(Credit= 'ansunganimalcare.donation' 'ansunganimalcare' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
