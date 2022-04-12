뉴스
[SBS Star] IVE LEESEO Has aespa KARINA's Season's Greetings Photocard on the Wall Next to Her Bed?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.12 17:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IVE LEESEO Has aespa KARINAs Seasons Greetings Photocard on the Wall Next to Her Bed?
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's photocard was spotted on the wall next to the bed of LEESEO of another girl group IVE. 

On April 9 episode of MBC's television show 'The Manager', IVE made a special appearance. 

In this episode, the members of IVE gave a mini tour around their dorm to the viewers of 'The Manager'. 

YUJIN, WONYOUNG and LIZ had their own rooms, explaining that they like being alone. 

And the rest of three members―GAEUL, REI and LEESEO shared a huge room, which was divided into three different sections by room dividers. 
LEESEOLEESEO―the youngest member of IVE―born in February 2007, used a section beside the wall, and had decorated it to the style that she wanted.

She had put lots of photos on the wall, and one of them was KARINA's photocard. 

That particular photocard was from aespa's Season's Greetings released celebrating the year of 2022. 
LEESEOAt IVE's recent fan signing event, a fan asked LEESEO if there were any female K-pop stars that she wanted to become friends with. 

At that time, LEESEO shyly answered, "I want to become friends with KARINA of aespa, JENNIE of BLACKPINK and JOY of Red Velvet." 

It seems like LEESEO had treated herself to the 2022 aespa Season's Greetings package, and put her favorite photocard on the wall as her fan. 
aespaFans are finding this extremely cute, and hoping they will become friends one day like LEESEO hopes. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, MBC The Manager, STARSHIP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
