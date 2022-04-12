뉴스
[SBS Star] SUGA's Past Mixtape Resurfaces Online Amid BTS' Military Exemption Making Headlines
Published 2022.04.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SUGAs Past Mixtape Resurfaces Online Amid BTS Military Exemption Making Headlines
The lyrics of Agust D(SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS)'s past mixtape resurfaced online, as the members' military exemption issue becomes a hot topic in Korea.

On April 12, one fan of BTS shared the lyrics of Agust D's 'What do you think?' from his 2020 mixtape 'D-2' online.
SUGA's Past Mixtape Resurfaces Online Amid BTS' Military Exemption Making HeadlinesIn the lyrics, Agust D wrote:

Woo woo, yeah, money boasts are only cute to me now
Woo woo, dividing it only feels bad at your level
Woo woo, we'll be sure to go to the military when it's time, so
All the b**tards who tried to sell our name to freeload off us, s**t up
SUGA's Past Mixtape Resurfaces Online Amid BTS' Military Exemption Making HeadlinesAs exempting BTS members from mandatory military duty became a hot topic these days, the online post about the lyrics has also garnered attention.

During the recent press conference for the group's Las Vegas concert, BTS' oldest member JIN―who must enlist in the military before December of this year―said that he fully entrusted his agency HYBE with the issue.

JIN said, "I talked a lot about the issue with the company, and decided to entrust it to the company as much as possible. Therefore, I can say what the company said is what I said."
SUGA's Past Mixtape Resurfaces Online Amid BTS' Military Exemption Making HeadlinesHYBE's chief communication director Lee Jin-hyung told media, "We are very careful about bringing this matter up as we know how important the military issue is in Korea."

He added, "However, we hope the decision will be reached as soon as possible," saying the unresolved issue is causing headaches for the members.
BTSAs all able-bodied South Korean men are subject to compulsory military service, the members of BTS have also continued to express their commitment to fulfill their obligation.

There is currently a revision bill pending at the National Assembly that would allow male celebrities to substitute their mandatory active-duty service with alternative programs.

The original military exemption law only applies to global award-winning athletes or classical musicians, in recognition of their role in promoting Korea's image worldwide.
BTS 방탄소년단 그래미 (사진=게티이미지코리아)Proponents of the revision bill argues that BTS is well qualified to be exempted from military service, as the group is the most accomplished K-pop boy group in terms of global success.

Opponents argue that the revision could spark controversy for being unfair to ones in many other fields.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.