뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Yeon Jung Hoon Did Not Make Their Relationship Official Even Until Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Yeon Jung Hoon Did Not Make Their Relationship Official Even Until Marriage

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Yeon Jung Hoon Did Not Make Their Relationship Official Even Until Marriage

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.12 11:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Yeon Jung Hoon Did Not Make Their Relationship Official Even Until Marriage
Actress Han Ga In shared that her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon did not make their relationship official even until the time they got married. 

On April 10 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Han Ga In made a guest appearance. 

While heading to the next location in a car together, Han Ga In shared her love story with Yeon Jung Hoon. 

Han Ga In said, "Jung Hoon and I met in 2003, when we were filming a drama 'Yellow Handkerchief'. At that time, we were kind of getting to know each other, but at some point, everyone on site started thinking that we were going out." 

She continued, "One day, Jung Hoon came up to me and was like, 'There is a rumor going around that we are together, did you hear about it?' He was all smiling and stuff as he said that." 

She went on, "We used to go for a meal a lot after our filming, and it turned out he used pretty much all the money that he earned from his appearance in the drama on those meals with me." 
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung HoonThen, Han Ga In mentioned how they started going out with each other. 

The actress said, "Jung Hoon actually never made our relationship official. I had to take a cab home one night following our meal, because my manager got drunk. He caught a cab on the street for me, then told me, 'Message me when you get home.'" 

She resumed, "So, I spoke to him for a while that night after I got home. We both knew that we had feelings for one another, but he was just like, 'We should just... From tomorrow...', then awkwardly laughed. That was it. He couldn't say anything more. Why didn't you just man up and say it?!", still complaining about that day to Yeon Jung Hoon.
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung HoonYeon Jung Hoon simply laughed, and Han Ga In added, "We got married about two years after that day. The time zipped by. I was at my wedding in the blink of an eye." 

"Despite his hectic days due to work, Jung Hoon came by to see me a lot whenever he had time. We usually had home dates at Jung Hoon's home, so I got close to his mother―my mother-in-law now―quickly. Post our one-year anniversary, my mother-in-law said to me, 'Shouldn't you two get married next year?'", she stated. 

She continued, "As I was only 23 years old at that time, I asked my mom to help me postpone our marriage. Jung Hoon wanted to get married then as well. But my mom met Jung Hoon, and she was like, 'He's much more good-looking in real life. Marry him!' It happened just like that. The next thing I knew from then was that I was in my wedding dress." 
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung HoonMost of all though, Han Ga In shared that she did not just get married because she thought she had to. 

Han Ga In explained, "If I were to get married one day, I imagined myself marrying Jung Hoon. Also, he told me that we were a match made in heaven.", and smiled. 

(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.