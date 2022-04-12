[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Yeon Jung Hoon Did Not Make Their Relationship Official Even Until Marriage

Actress Han Ga In shared that her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon did not make their relationship official even until the time they got married.On April 10 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Han Ga In made a guest appearance.While heading to the next location in a car together, Han Ga In shared her love story with Yeon Jung Hoon.Han Ga In said, "Jung Hoon and I met in 2003, when we were filming a drama 'Yellow Handkerchief'. At that time, we were kind of getting to know each other, but at some point, everyone on site started thinking that we were going out."She continued, "One day, Jung Hoon came up to me and was like, 'There is a rumor going around that we are together, did you hear about it?' He was all smiling and stuff as he said that."She went on, "We used to go for a meal a lot after our filming, and it turned out he used pretty much all the money that he earned from his appearance in the drama on those meals with me."Then, Han Ga In mentioned how they started going out with each other.The actress said, "Jung Hoon actually never made our relationship official. I had to take a cab home one night following our meal, because my manager got drunk. He caught a cab on the street for me, then told me, 'Message me when you get home.'"She resumed, "So, I spoke to him for a while that night after I got home. We both knew that we had feelings for one another, but he was just like, 'We should just... From tomorrow...', then awkwardly laughed. That was it. He couldn't say anything more. Why didn't you just man up and say it?!", still complaining about that day to Yeon Jung Hoon.Yeon Jung Hoon simply laughed, and Han Ga In added, "We got married about two years after that day. The time zipped by. I was at my wedding in the blink of an eye.""Despite his hectic days due to work, Jung Hoon came by to see me a lot whenever he had time. We usually had home dates at Jung Hoon's home, so I got close to his mother―my mother-in-law now―quickly. Post our one-year anniversary, my mother-in-law said to me, 'Shouldn't you two get married next year?'", she stated.She continued, "As I was only 23 years old at that time, I asked my mom to help me postpone our marriage. Jung Hoon wanted to get married then as well. But my mom met Jung Hoon, and she was like, 'He's much more good-looking in real life. Marry him!' It happened just like that. The next thing I knew from then was that I was in my wedding dress."Most of all though, Han Ga In shared that she did not just get married because she thought she had to.Han Ga In explained, "If I were to get married one day, I imagined myself marrying Jung Hoon. Also, he told me that we were a match made in heaven.", and smiled.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)(SBS Star)