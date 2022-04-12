뉴스
[SBS Star] Agencies of Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Release the Couple's Wedding Photos
Published 2022.04.12
Management agencies of actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin have shared photos from the couple's wedding.

On April 11, VAST Entertainment and MSTeam took to both agencies official Instagram account to share beautiful photos from the newlyweds recent wedding ceremony.

In the photos, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are holding hands with big smiles on their face, dressed in classic black tuxedo and wedding dress.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinAlong with the photos, Hyun Bin's VAST Entertainment shared, "This is VAST Entertainment. On March 31, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin wrapped up their wedding with everyone's blessing. We once again thank you for the support."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinOn the same day, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were spotted at Incheon International Airport heading to Los Angeles, the United States for their honeymoon.

Although the couple's wedding ceremony was held on March 31, they decided not go on their honeymoon straight away as they both had busy schedules.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became lovers in March 2020 after co-starring in the 2018 film 'THE NEGOTIATION' and 2019-20 drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

(Credit= 'vast.ent' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
