뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Becomes the First K-pop Act to Perform at the NBA Halftime Show
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Becomes the First K-pop Act to Perform at the NBA Halftime Show

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Becomes the First K-pop Act to Perform at the NBA Halftime Show

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.11 14:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Becomes the First K-pop Act to Perform at the NBA Halftime Show
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 performed at the Warriors' halftime show. 

On April 7, the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the United States.

With the Warriors leading the Lakers at the break, BAMBAM put on a performance for the sold-out crowd of basketball as well as K-pop fans. 
 
There was no stage, so BAMBAM performed at center court with his dancers surrounding him, rotating as they performed. 

He performed for about 10 minutes, which included, 'Pandora', 'Ride or die' and 'Wheels Up' performance. 

No other K-pop acts have ever performed at the NBA halftime show in the past―BAMBAM is the first-ever K-pop act to do so. 

'Wheels Up' is actually an unreleased song that debuted during this performance at the Chase Center to commemorate the special occasion. 
 
Earlier this year, BAMBAM was announced as a Global Ambassador for the Warriors, where his favorite basketball player Stephen Curry plays. 

During his recent interview, BAMBAM was asked if he could name his preferred player in the league. 

BAMBAM answered, "I'm going to have to say Stephen Curry. They're all good, of course, but then, you know, Curry, he kind of changed the whole game of basketball. So, I respect him for that." 

Sadly, however, there was no Stephen Curry on the court on the day BAMBAM performed, as he continued to rehab a foot injury. 

Fans are wanting more collaborations with BAMBAM and the Warriors, and hoping BAMBAM will get to meet Stephen Curry in the near future. 
 
(Credit= 'ChaseCenter' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.