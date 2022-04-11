[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It Was Tough then..." Billlie TSUKI Talks About Training with aespa NINGNING at SM Ent.

TSUKI of K-pop girl group Billlie shared that she used to train with NINGNING of another girl group aespa at SM Entertainment in the past.On April 7, popular YouTube channel MMTG shared a new video on its channel.Towards the end of this video, the host Jae-jae and TSUKI were seen heading to Billlie's dorm together.While moving in the van, Jaejae asked TSUKI if there were anybody she wanted to become close to after she moved to Korea.TSUKI answered, "I wanted to make friends who are the same age as me. Same-aged friends are important in Korea, so... I don't have any same-aged friends here though."Then, Jae-jae started searching for other K-pop stars who were born in the same year as TSUKI―2002.Jae-jae commented in surprise, "Oh, there aren't a lot of K-pop stars who were born in 2002. I would've thought there would be many."TSUKI suddenly asked Jaejae, "Have you ever met NINGNING?"; Jae-jae nodded and told her that she has.The K-pop star continued, "The next time you see NINGNING, please tell her about me. I actually trained with her."Jae-jae responded, "Oh, really? You guys are already friends?"TSUKI stated, "We became trainees are the same time. But it's been a long time since I contacted her. I was going through a tough time when we were training together."It was previously revealed that TSUKI trained at SM Entertainment when she was in middle school.Both TSUKI and NINGNING were born in 2002.After discovering that they trained with each other, fans became excited about their upcoming possible gathering or collaboration.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)