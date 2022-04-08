뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN Says It Feels like He Was Destined to Be with Kim Tae-hee Since He Was Born
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.08 18:06 View Count
Singer RAIN shared that it feels like he was destined to be with his wife actress Kim Tae-hee ever since he entered this world.

On April 7, a new video was uploaded on RAIN's YouTube channel.

The video showed RAIN turning into K-pop girl group IVE's teacher of the day. 

Only a minute after their first class began though, YUJIN asked RAIN, "Tell us about your first love!" 

Not knowing what to do at her unexpected request, he gulped down water with an awkward smile. 
RAINThen, RAIN told the girls, "It's the person I live with right now." 

He continued, "From the moment I was born, I think I knew I was going to be with her." 

Previously, RAIN revealed that he chased after Kim Tae-hee for a year before she went out with him. 

At that time, he said, "I asked her out, but it took about a year for her to say yes to that. Our love was completely one-way for a year or so." 
RAINRAIN and Kim Tae-hee met while shooting a commercial, then married each other in January 2017. 

The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.

It has been over five years since they got married, but RAIN still says Kim Tae-hee is the most beautiful woman he knows. 

He frequently leaves comments under Kim Tae-hee's Instagram posts saying how beautiful he thinks she is in her photos. 
