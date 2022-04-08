[SBS Star] BTS V Shakes While Acting with Olivia Rodrigo; She Pats Him on the Shoulders Afterwards

Tell me tell me tell me... what #GRAMMYs moment is still on your mind today??



V of K-pop boy group BTS was seen looking very nervous while he acted with American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo; she patted him on the shoulders afterwards.On April 3, the GRAMMY Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the United States.Before BTS performed 'Butter', V was caught on camera leaning in to whisper into the ear of Olivia Rodrigo.Olivia Rodrigo looked shocked by what he said, then he produced a card from behind her ear.At that time when their skit was on air, everybody held their breath and focused on the flirting of the two.But it turned out V was shaking his hand in nervousness as he was pulling the card from behind her ear.His hand was shaking noticeably a lot then, even though he probably tried his best not to shake his hand.Following the performance, V revealed through the group's official online fan community that he was extremely nervous while he was acting with Olivia Rodrigo, and could not even remember what he whispered into her ears.He said, "I definitely said something to her, but I was so nervous that I don't remember what I said exactly. I think I said something like, 'You have to be surprised now.'"It was also discovered that Olivia Rodrigo patted his shoulders after the skit.Right after their skit, the camera showed the other members of BTS on stage, but V and Olivia Rodrigo were captured on camera in the corner, from a distance.There, V looked like he was breathing a sigh of relief, and Olivia Rodrigo smiling and patting his shoulders as if she was saying, "You've done it well."Fans are going, "Aww!" after finding out about this, and telling him that he had done a great job.(Credit= 'Variety' 'MTV' Twitter, WeVerse)(SBS Star)