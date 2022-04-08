뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Shakes While Acting with Olivia Rodrigo; She Pats Him on the Shoulders Afterwards
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS V Shakes While Acting with Olivia Rodrigo; She Pats Him on the Shoulders Afterwards

[SBS Star] BTS V Shakes While Acting with Olivia Rodrigo; She Pats Him on the Shoulders Afterwards

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.08 17:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Shakes While Acting with Olivia Rodrigo; She Pats Him on the Shoulders Afterwards
V of K-pop boy group BTS was seen looking very nervous while he acted with American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo; she patted him on the shoulders afterwards. 

On April 3, the GRAMMY Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the United States. 

Before BTS performed 'Butter', V was caught on camera leaning in to whisper into the ear of Olivia Rodrigo. 

Olivia Rodrigo looked shocked by what he said, then he produced a card from behind her ear. 
 
At that time when their skit was on air, everybody held their breath and focused on the flirting of the two. 

But it turned out V was shaking his hand in nervousness as he was pulling the card from behind her ear. 

His hand was shaking noticeably a lot then, even though he probably tried his best not to shake his hand. 
 
Following the performance, V revealed through the group's official online fan community that he was extremely nervous while he was acting with Olivia Rodrigo, and could not even remember what he whispered into her ears. 

He said, "I definitely said something to her, but I was so nervous that I don't remember what I said exactly. I think I said something like, 'You have to be surprised now.'" 
VIt was also discovered that Olivia Rodrigo patted his shoulders after the skit. 

Right after their skit, the camera showed the other members of BTS on stage, but V and Olivia Rodrigo were captured on camera in the corner, from a distance. 

There, V looked like he was breathing a sigh of relief, and Olivia Rodrigo smiling and patting his shoulders as if she was saying, "You've done it well." 

Fans are going, "Aww!" after finding out about this, and telling him that he had done a great job. 
 
(Credit= 'Variety' 'MTV' Twitter, WeVerse) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.