[SBS Star] JIN to Perform with Limited Movements During BTS' Las Vegas Concert
Published 2022.04.08 16:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIN to Perform with Limited Movements During BTS Las Vegas Concert
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS will be performing with limited movements during the group's upcoming concerts in Las Vegas, due to his recent finger injury.

On April 8, BTS' management agency BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement regarding JIN's participation at the upcoming concert.

According to the agency, JIN's choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent, for the all four concert days in Las Vegas.
BTS JIN BTS JINAs previously reported, BTS is scheduled to hold 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' on April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

Before his departure to the United States, however, JIN injured his left index finger and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger.

At the time, JIN was advised to refrain from any vigorous movement; as it may cause another injury to the finger.
BTS JINThe agency explained, "While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician's advice and minimize JIN's movements during the concert."

Fans have been trending '#GetWellSoonJIN' on social media, wishing for the BTS member's quick recovery.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)
