[SBS Star] "Borahaegas" Las Vegas Turns Purple for BTS & ARMY

"Borahaegas" Las Vegas Turns Purple for BTS & ARMY
"Borahaegas" Las Vegas Turns Purple for BTS & ARMY

Lee Narin

Las Vegas, the most popular city in the state of Nevada, the United States, has turned purple for K-pop boy group BTS and their fans―ARMY. 

In the evening of April 7 (local time), the renowned Bellagio Fountains showed a special performance. 

They created an exclusive aquatic display to BTS' hits 'Butter' and 'Dynamite'; J-HOPE, V and JUNGKOOK were spotted watching this performance.
 
After the sun went down, the buildings in the Las Vegas Strip embraced purple lights. 

There were 'Borahaegas' written on screens next to these buildings as well. 

The word 'Borahaegas' is a portmanteau of 'Vegas' and 'borahae', a combination of Korean words of 'purple' and 'I love you' that BTS coined. 

Even the Las Vegas' official Twitter turned purple and changed its name to 'Borahaegas'. 
Las Vegas Las Vegas Las VegasHarry Reid International Airport―the gateway to Las Vegas―also wrote on their Twitter with a photo of their control tower that turned purple.  

"Welcome to Las Vegas! You are cleared to land and definitely don't need permission to dance. LAS is excited to help welcome ARMY!", they excitedly commented, alongside three purple hearts. 

The City Hall of Las Vegas also wore a purple coat over their building, explaining that it is to welcome the K-pop superstars and their fans to Las Vegas. 
Las VegasCurrently, BTS is in Las Vegas following their 'GRAMMY Awards' attendance earlier this week. 

The group is scheduled to hold their concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS', that is to take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 8 and 9, and April 15 and 16. 

(Credit= 'LASairport' 'CityOfLasVegas' 'ParisVegas' 'Bellagio' 'seesawlovedance' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
