[SBS Star] EXO LAY Announces Departure from SM Entertainment
[SBS Star] EXO LAY Announces Departure from SM Entertainment

[SBS Star] EXO LAY Announces Departure from SM Entertainment

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.08 14:31
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO LAY Announces Departure from SM Entertainment
K-pop boy group EXO's Chinese member LAY has shared a handwritten letter to fans, announcing that he will be parting ways with the group's agency, SM Entertainment.

On April 8, LAY took to his official Twitter and shared his handwritten letter written in Korean and English.
EXO LAYIn his letter, LAY wrote:

Ten years of growth. Thank you all.

Thank you to my EXO brothers for your company and encouragement.

Thanks to my colleagues at SM for witnessing every step of my growth and achievement.

Thank you to all of my fans for your unconditional love and support.

It's time to say goodbye as an employee of SM.

It's also my new beginning as a 30-year-old.

But I will always be the LAY when my members need me.

I'm your family member in China, Zhang Yixing.

Love you forever. EXO, let's love.
EXO LAY EXO LAYLAY made his debut as a member of EXO in 2012, but did not take part in group activities since 2017.

Instead, he has been focusing on his solo career in his home country China.

Meanwhile, EXO marks the group's 10th debut anniversary today (April 8).

(Credit= 'layzhang' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
