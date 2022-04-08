[SBS Star] SEOLA Shows Frustration About 6-year Group WJSN Not Having Songs that Represent Them

SEOLA of K-pop girl group WJSN expressed frustration about her group not having many publicly-popular songs.On April 7 episode of Mnet's survival music show 'Queendom 2', the members of WJSN were seen discussing what song they would perform for their upcoming competition with other girl groups.They were all feeling pressured, because they felt like other groups had a lot of songs that represented them, while they did not.YEONJUNG broke the silence by stating, "After we greeted the other groups that we were going to compete with, I felt motivated in some ways."YEOLUM said, "They have lots of songs that are known to the public. But as we don't, I feel like we may be disadvantageous in this round."Then, SEOLA's comment during an individual interview was shown.SEOLA commented, "This really wasn't something that I wanted to talk about. But if I'm being honest, WJSN isn't a group that made great success. I feel like we are kind of lost in the middle somewhere."She continued, "We don't have any songs that made us win on music shows for weeks, nor have any songs that represent us."She resumed, "I feel frustrated. I wish we can achieve a breakthrough with our 'Queendom 2' appearance."In the end, WJSN chose 'As You Wish' that was released in November 2019.'As You Wish' is a song that does well every beginning of the year, but EXY explained that not many people know that it is a song by WJSN.WJSN made debut in 2016―the group welcomed their 6-year debut anniversary in February.(Credit= Mnet Queendom 2, 'officialcosmicgirls' Facebook)(SBS Star)