[SBS Star] Scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung Tells How She Managed to Cast Shin Mina & Kim Woo Bin in One Drama
[SBS Star] Scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung Tells How She Managed to Cast Shin Mina & Kim Woo Bin in One Drama

[SBS Star] Scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung Tells How She Managed to Cast Shin Mina & Kim Woo Bin in One Drama

Published 2022.04.07 17:04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung Tells How She Managed to Cast Shin Mina & Kim Woo Bin in One Drama
Drama scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung revealed how she managed to cast both Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin in her new drama.

On April 7, the cast members of tvN's new drama 'Our Blues' held an online press conference.

The drama's scriptwriter Noh Hee-kyung and producer Kim Gyu-tae also joined the cast members on this day.
Our Blues press conferenceDuring the press conference, Noh Hee-kyung shared how she ended up offering roles to Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin, who are in a relationship in real life.

The scriptwriter said, "I had a feeling that if I tried to cast them having a romance in the drama, they would probably say no. So I asked them if they would join the drama if they each had different stories, and they said okay for that."

She continued, "I think they chose to do this project with me because they are professionals. I wasn't worried about it at all. They were also very cool about it."
Our Blues press conference Our Blues press conferenceKim Woo Bin also shared his thoughts on making a small screen comeback for the first time in six years.

The actor said, "It has been too long, so I'm extremely nervous. I was able to greet fans through variety show appearances or commercials, but this is my first time to greet them through a formal project."

He added, "I'm so thankful and happy to have this opportunity. It's rare to have the chance to work with great actors and actresses all at once."

Meanwhile, 'Our Blues' is scheduled to premiere on April 9 at 9:10PM KST.

(Credit= tvN Our Blues)

(SBS Star)
