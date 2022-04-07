뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares There Are Many Times When She Hate Seeing Yeon Jung Hoon at Home
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares There Are Many Times When She Hate Seeing Yeon Jung Hoon at Home

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares There Are Many Times When She Hate Seeing Yeon Jung Hoon at Home

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.07 17:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares There Are Many Times When She Hate Seeing Yeon Jung Hoon at Home
Actress Han Ga In shared what she hate seeing her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon doing at home. 

On April 4 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', Han Ga In filled the spot for the host Park So-hyun as she tested positive for COVID-19. 

The topic of the conversation on this day was, 'The times I hate seeing my husband at home', and Han Ga In had comedienne Lee Eun Ji and boy group CLICK B's member Kim Sang-hyuk as her guests. 

Han Ga In said, "Ah, it's got to be when he is asleep. I honestly hate it when he sleeps in. I'm like, 'The sun's up. Why is he still sleeping?" 

She resumed, "I feel like he sleeps more than he needs. Even a newborn baby would sleep less than him! So, I always say something about this to him." 
Han Ga InThen, one listener sent a message saying, "I hate it when my husband is looking for something to eat as well." 

Han Ga In laughed and commented, "Yes, I can't agree with you more there!" 

Lee Eun Ji responded, "But Yeon Jung Hoon seems like a person who would quietly read a book at home." 

Han Ga In answered, "No, no. He never reads. He doesn't really like reading books. He doesn't like to exercise either." 

She continued, "So, he tends to play with the kids. He likes playing with their toys. We take care of our children together a lot."  
Han Ga InLee Eun Ji laughingly commented, "Yeon Jung Hoon's been very much dissed today. I feel closer to him." 

Han Ga In stated, "Ah yes, he's been dissed many times recently. You know what? He's been stealing my red ginseng lately. He says stolen red ginseng tastes much better.", then sighed. 

Lee Eun Ji and Kim Sang-hyuk burst out laughing and said, "Yeon Jung Hoon's ears must be burning right now!" 
Han Ga In(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, SBS POWER FM Park So-hyun's Love Game) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.