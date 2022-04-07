[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares There Are Many Times When She Hate Seeing Yeon Jung Hoon at Home

Actress Han Ga In shared what she hate seeing her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon doing at home.On April 4 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', Han Ga In filled the spot for the host Park So-hyun as she tested positive for COVID-19.The topic of the conversation on this day was, 'The times I hate seeing my husband at home', and Han Ga In had comedienne Lee Eun Ji and boy group CLICK B's member Kim Sang-hyuk as her guests.Han Ga In said, "Ah, it's got to be when he is asleep. I honestly hate it when he sleeps in. I'm like, 'The sun's up. Why is he still sleeping?"She resumed, "I feel like he sleeps more than he needs. Even a newborn baby would sleep less than him! So, I always say something about this to him."Then, one listener sent a message saying, "I hate it when my husband is looking for something to eat as well."Han Ga In laughed and commented, "Yes, I can't agree with you more there!"Lee Eun Ji responded, "But Yeon Jung Hoon seems like a person who would quietly read a book at home."Han Ga In answered, "No, no. He never reads. He doesn't really like reading books. He doesn't like to exercise either."She continued, "So, he tends to play with the kids. He likes playing with their toys. We take care of our children together a lot."Lee Eun Ji laughingly commented, "Yeon Jung Hoon's been very much dissed today. I feel closer to him."Han Ga In stated, "Ah yes, he's been dissed many times recently. You know what? He's been stealing my red ginseng lately. He says stolen red ginseng tastes much better.", then sighed.Lee Eun Ji and Kim Sang-hyuk burst out laughing and said, "Yeon Jung Hoon's ears must be burning right now!"(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, SBS POWER FM Park So-hyun's Love Game)(SBS Star)