[SBS Star] Park Seo Ham·Ahn Hyo Seop's JYP Ent. Trainee Days with DAY6 Young K·TWICE NAYEON Unveiled
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.07 14:05
Photos from K-pop star-turned-actor Park Seo Ham and actor Ahn Hyo Seop's trainee days at JYP Entertainment were unveiled.
Photos from K-pop star-turned-actor Park Seo Ham and actor Ahn Hyo Seop's trainee days at JYP Entertainment were unveiled. 

Recently, some past photos of Park Seo Ham, Ahn Hyo Seop, Young K and NAYEON were uploaded online. 

The photos showed one female former JYP Entertainment Trainee, Park Seo Ham, Ahn Hyo Seop, Young K and NAYEON sitting next to each other at a dance studio-like place. 

It seemed like the photos were taken while they were practicing some sort of performance together. 

There was also a photo of Ahn Hyo Seop with NAYEON and two other female former JYP Entertainment trainees. 

All Park Seo Ham, Ahn Hyo Seop, Young K and NAYEON looked much younger than themselves now with lots of cute baby fat on their face. 
JYP Entertainment traineesOut of the four, Young K was the first one to make debut. 

He debuted as a member of boy band DAY6 in September 2015. 

Then, it was NAYEON, as a member of TWICE in October 2015. 

Following NAYEON, Ahn Hyo Seop made debut in the end of 2015; instead of the K-pop industry though, he chose to enter the acting world. 

Ahn Hyo Seop trained at JYP Entertainment with the members of boy group GOT7 and even lived in the dorm with them. 

He previously revealed that he failed to become part of the GOT7 pre-debut team even though he really tried his best. 
JYP Entertainment traineesLastly, Park Seo Ham joined them in March 2016, as a member of boy group KNK―he was a member of KNK until last year. 

Before his debut as KNK, he was a trainee at Big Hit Music, where he trained with the members of boy group BTS. 

As he failed to join BTS, he left Big Hit Music and joined JYP Entertainment. 

At JYP Entertainment, he trained with the members of GOT7, DAY6, TWICE and more. 
JYP Entertainment traineesFans are excited after getting a sneak peek at their lives when they were all JYP Entertainment trainees together. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
