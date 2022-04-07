뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Rejects the Offer of 'Crash Landing on You' Scriptwriter's New Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Rejects the Offer of 'Crash Landing on You' Scriptwriter's New Drama

[SBS Star] IU Rejects the Offer of 'Crash Landing on You' Scriptwriter's New Drama

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.07 11:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Rejects the Offer of Crash Landing on You Scriptwriters New Drama
Singer/actress IU has rejected a lead role offer from the scriptwriter of the hit K-drama, 'Crash Landing on You'.

On April 6, it was reported that IU may take on the lead role in scriptwriter Park Ji-eun's new drama 'The Queen of Tears' (tentative title).

Park Ji-eun is a well-known drama scriptwriter who is best known for 'Crash Landing on You', 'My Love from the Star', and 'Legend of the Blue Sea'.
IUIU reportedly had numerous meetings and discussions with the drama's production team, and that she was positively considering the role.

In regard to the report, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared a statement.

The agency stated, "We did receive an offer for Park Ji-eun's new project, 'The Queen of Tears', but we have politely rejected it."
IUIU has not appeared in any acting projects since her 2019 drama 'Hotel Del Luna', while her film 'Dream' and a drama 'Money Game' are lined up to meet her fans.

(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.