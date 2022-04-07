[SBS Star] IU Rejects the Offer of 'Crash Landing on You' Scriptwriter's New Drama

Singer/actress IU has rejected a lead role offer from the scriptwriter of the hit K-drama, 'Crash Landing on You'.On April 6, it was reported that IU may take on the lead role in scriptwriter Park Ji-eun's new drama 'The Queen of Tears' (tentative title).Park Ji-eun is a well-known drama scriptwriter who is best known for 'Crash Landing on You', 'My Love from the Star', and 'Legend of the Blue Sea'.IU reportedly had numerous meetings and discussions with the drama's production team, and that she was positively considering the role.In regard to the report, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared a statement.The agency stated, "We did receive an offer for Park Ji-eun's new project, 'The Queen of Tears', but we have politely rejected it."IU has not appeared in any acting projects since her 2019 drama 'Hotel Del Luna', while her film 'Dream' and a drama 'Money Game' are lined up to meet her fans.(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)