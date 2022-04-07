[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Dog Seen Watching Son Ye-jin Getting Married in Kong Hyo-jin's Arms

It turned out there was a very special guest at actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin's wedding.Back on March 31, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding ceremony took place at a 5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's 'Aston House'.About 300 guests attended their wedding to congratulate the couple, and it was revealed that one of them was Son Ye-jin's dog 'Kitty'.In the photos that were recently revealed, Kitty was spotted in Kong Hyo-jin's arms during the ceremony.Kitty said to have watched Son Ye-jin walking down the aisle with the help of Kong Hyo-jin.The photos showed Kitty looking a little confused in the new environment, but successfully locating Son Ye-jin within the crowd.Through Instagram, Son Ye-jin often shared photos of her daily life with Kitty as well as her love for her.Whenever she could, she brought Kitty to her shootings as well.It seemed like Son Ye-jin did not want Kitty to miss out seeing her on a special day, which showed how much she adored Kitty.After finding out that Kitty attended her wedding, fans left comments such as, "The cutest wedding guest ever!", "Ah, this is so cute!", "This made me smile." and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)