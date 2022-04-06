뉴스
[SBS Star] GOT7 MARK Shares How Hard Training at JYP Ent. Was & His Recent Thoughts About Quitting Music
[SBS Star] GOT7 MARK Shares How Hard Training at JYP Ent. Was & His Recent Thoughts About Quitting Music

[SBS Star] GOT7 MARK Shares How Hard Training at JYP Ent. Was & His Recent Thoughts About Quitting Music

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 MARK Shares How Hard Training at JYP Ent. Was & His Recent Thoughts About Quitting Music
MARK of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared that he almost gave up on his music career recently. 

On April 2, fashion magazine Cosmopolitan uploaded a video of MARK awkwardly but professionally interviewing himself on YouTube. 
MARKDuring the interview, MARK asked himself, "What was the moment you knew this was something you wanted to do?" 

MARK answered, "In Korea, we go through this training program, and every six months, they would put us on stage to perform." 

He continued, "It wasn't until my first time performing on stage that I enjoyed the feeling of preparing the entire performance and showing what we prepared."

He went on, "I just felt really accomplished and I had a lot of fun, so... I think that was when I realized this was something that I wanted to do." 
MARKBut MARK said that the whole training process was one of the hardest moments that he had to overcome. 

MARK stated, "I didn't have any musical background, wasn't a dancer and didn't know the language. Being in Korea, having to learn a different language that I'd never spoken before, having to learn how to sing, rap and dance..." 

He resumed, "I felt like I was lacking a lot compared to everybody else that were there as well. I felt like I didn't really fit in. It wasn't easy." 
MARKThen, MARK was asked, "Did you ever think about dropping your music career?" 

The K-pop star responded, "After moving back to the States last year, I really thought about giving up and not working on music anymore. I don't know if it was because I wanted to take a break or if I was just completely done." 

He added, "I'm glad that I didn't though, since I'm having a lot of fun making music right now. I feel like I still have a lot that I want to show everyone."  
 

Back in January 2021, all members of GOT7 left their longtime management agency JYP Entertainment following contract expiration. 

MARK returned to his hometown Los Angeles after that, and dropped many solo tracks since, including his latest one 'lonely'. 

(Credit= 'Cosmopolitan' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
