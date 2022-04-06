뉴스
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Talking About IVE WONYOUNG's Real Life 'Sailor Moon'-like Appearance
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.06 17:19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everyone Is Talking About IVE WONYOUNGs Real Life Sailor Moon-like Appearance
Everybody is talking about WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE's real life 'Sailor Moon'-like appearance at the group's showcase. 

On April 5, IVE held a comeback showcase for the group's new single album 'LOVE DIVE'. 

As photos from the showcase were uploaded online, fans could not stop looking at photos of WONYOUNG. 

At this event, the members of IVE matched a white shirt, red tie, dark blue tennis skirt with knee highs and red Mary Jane flats. 
WONYOUNGWith this outfit, WONYOUNG looked like a popular Japanese anime character 'Sailor Moon', because that is how 'Sailor Moon' dresses. 

Although WONYOUNG does not have the same hair, 'Sailor Moon' is pretty, slim, tall with long legs like WONYOUNG. 

She was totally 'Sailor Moon' herself in any angle, whatever she did. 

Some photos were taken when she was dancing to 'LOVE DIVE', but she somehow managed to look good in all of them as well. 
WONYOUNG WONYOUNGWONYOUNG is known for her doll-like appearance, but these photos once again reminded everyone how WONYOUNG beautiful she is. 

She looked so gorgeous that it made them wonder if she is real. 

They left comments in astonishment, "Wow, I think she has more unrealistic body ratio than 'Sailor Moon'!", "Her beauty is at another level!", "She's sooooo pretty!" and so on. 
WONYOUNG(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, STARSHIP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
