[SBS Star] BTS to Perform at President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's Inauguration Ceremony?

The chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inaugural ceremony committee said that the committee was discussing a possible performance by K-pop boy group BTS at the ceremony.On April 5, the ceremony committee's chief Park Joo-sun made an appearance on a radio show.When asked whether BTS was preparing to perform at the inaugural ceremony, Park briefly said, "We're currently in discussion."He explained, "The President-elect wants to hold the ceremony in such a way that it could allow people to have dreams. We are preparing for the ceremony in that direction, as it is more important to focus on the core content than just looking flashy."Earlier on April 2, officials of Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee visited the headquarters of BTS' management agency HYBE.At the time, transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo said the visit was aimed at listening to what the upcoming administration can do for the entertainment industry.Meanwhile, the seven members of BTS are currently in Las Vegas, the United States for their attendance on the '2022 GRAMMY Awards'.The group is set to hold 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' at the city's Allegiant Stadium later this month.Yoon Suk-yeol's Presidential inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 10.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)