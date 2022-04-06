[SBS Star] T.O.P Thanks YG Ent. Staff & Fans for His Time as BIGBANG

T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG expressed his gratitude to his staff and fans.On April 5, T.O.P took to his Instagram to share his heartfelt words to his staff and fans.T.O.P said, "Finally, the music is out. I wouldn't be here without the help of all staff at YG Entertainment. Thank you all for the last 16 years. It means a lot to me."The K-pop star resumed, "I'm thinking I might be going through another important turning point of my life at the moment. I look forward to the day when I'll be able to come back as a man of inspiration in the near future."He added, "I'm utmost grateful for my fans. Once again, thank you."Previously in February, T.O.P parted ways with his longtime management agency YG Entertainment.At that time, YG Entertainment stated that T.O.P would release a song with the members of BIGBANG soon.The group was to drop a song together, but T.O.P himself shared that it might take some time until he returns to the industry as T.O.P of BIGBANG after the song.T.O.P explained, "Over the five years of my break, our music tastes and activities differed a lot, and now BIGBANG's music and my own music are quite different. I'm at the stage in my life where I want to awaken to fresh new challenges, stimuli and transition."Despite this, T.O.P said that he wants to open the possibility of a future reunion, and shared that he very much loves BIGBANG and his fellow group members.Then on April 5, BIGBANG released 'Still Life', which marked BIGBANG's first song release since 'FLOWER ROAD' in March 2018 as well as T.O.P's temporary departure from the group.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'BIGBANG' YouTube, 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)