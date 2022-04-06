뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] T.O.P Thanks YG Ent. Staff & Fans for His Time as BIGBANG
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] T.O.P Thanks YG Ent. Staff & Fans for His Time as BIGBANG

[SBS Star] T.O.P Thanks YG Ent. Staff & Fans for His Time as BIGBANG

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.06 10:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] T.O.P Thanks YG Ent. Staff & Fans for His Time as BIGBANG
T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG expressed his gratitude to his staff and fans. 

On April 5, T.O.P took to his Instagram to share his heartfelt words to his staff and fans. 

T.O.P said, "Finally, the music is out. I wouldn't be here without the help of all staff at YG Entertainment. Thank you all for the last 16 years. It means a lot to me." 

The K-pop star resumed, "I'm thinking I might be going through another important turning point of my life at the moment. I look forward to the day when I'll be able to come back as a man of inspiration in the near future." 

He added, "I'm utmost grateful for my fans. Once again, thank you." 
BIGBANGPreviously in February, T.O.P parted ways with his longtime management agency YG Entertainment. 

At that time, YG Entertainment stated that T.O.P would release a song with the members of BIGBANG soon. 

The group was to drop a song together, but T.O.P himself shared that it might take some time until he returns to the industry as T.O.P of BIGBANG after the song. 
BIGBANGT.O.P explained, "Over the five years of my break, our music tastes and activities differed a lot, and now BIGBANG's music and my own music are quite different. I'm at the stage in my life where I want to awaken to fresh new challenges, stimuli and transition." 

Despite this, T.O.P said that he wants to open the possibility of a future reunion, and shared that he very much loves BIGBANG and his fellow group members. 

Then on April 5, BIGBANG released 'Still Life', which marked BIGBANG's first song release since 'FLOWER ROAD' in March 2018 as well as T.O.P's temporary departure from the group. 
 

(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'BIGBANG' YouTube, 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.