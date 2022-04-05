뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SUHO Says It Feels Weird that EXO Is One of the Oldest Groups at Music Shows Now
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SUHO Says It Feels Weird that EXO Is One of the Oldest Groups at Music Shows Now

[SBS Star] SUHO Says It Feels Weird that EXO Is One of the Oldest Groups at Music Shows Now

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.05 18:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SUHO Says It Feels Weird that EXO Is One of the Oldest Groups at Music Shows Now
SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO shared that it feels weird that his group is one of the oldest groups at music shows now. 

On April 5 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', SUHO made a guest appearance. 
SUHODuring the talk, Kim Shin-young mentioned that it is EXO's 10th debut anniversary this year. 

Kim Shin-young said, "Can you believe that? I remember the very first time EXO made a music show appearance. It was a music show that me and ShinDong were hosting." 

SUHO answered, "Ah yes, it's very hard-to-believe, indeed. I used to have to go and say hello to lots of sunbaes whenever I went to music shows. We are like the oldest group at the moment though." 

He continued, "In the past, I used to be unsure of what to do when I met sunbaes at backstage of music shows. We've become one of the oldest groups now, and I have nothing to do." 

He laughed and added, "Also, the EXO members and I are the same as before. We're still not very serious people!" 
SUHO SUHOAfter debuting on April 8, 2012 with a mini album 'MAMA', EXO became one of the top K-pop boy groups of all time. 

Their hit tracks include, 'Growl', 'Wolf', 'CALL ME BABY', 'Monster', 'Love Shot', 'Tempo' and more. 

The group is scheduled to hold their fan meeting '2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO' this Saturday on April 9. 

(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.