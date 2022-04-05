[SBS Star] SUHO Says It Feels Weird that EXO Is One of the Oldest Groups at Music Shows Now

SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO shared that it feels weird that his group is one of the oldest groups at music shows now.On April 5 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', SUHO made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim Shin-young mentioned that it is EXO's 10th debut anniversary this year.Kim Shin-young said, "Can you believe that? I remember the very first time EXO made a music show appearance. It was a music show that me and ShinDong were hosting."SUHO answered, "Ah yes, it's very hard-to-believe, indeed. I used to have to go and say hello to lots of sunbaes whenever I went to music shows. We are like the oldest group at the moment though."He continued, "In the past, I used to be unsure of what to do when I met sunbaes at backstage of music shows. We've become one of the oldest groups now, and I have nothing to do."He laughed and added, "Also, the EXO members and I are the same as before. We're still not very serious people!"After debuting on April 8, 2012 with a mini album 'MAMA', EXO became one of the top K-pop boy groups of all time.Their hit tracks include, 'Growl', 'Wolf', 'CALL ME BABY', 'Monster', 'Love Shot', 'Tempo' and more.The group is scheduled to hold their fan meeting '2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO' this Saturday on April 9.(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)