[SBS Star] Well-known Photographer Says Her Camera Only Shows 10 Percent of Cha Eun-woo's Good Looks

One well-known photographer shared how hard it is to snap Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's good looks.Recently, one photographer uploaded her Instagram with photos of Cha Eun-woo.In the photos, Cha Eun-woo posed with a simple white hoodie with neat hair and light make-up.Along with these photos, the photographer left her thoughts on Cha Eun-woo's handsomeness.The photographer said, "Cha Eun-woo's got big eyes, dark eyebrows and flawless skin. Each of his double eyelid is different as well. He's got a calm gaze, but a bright personality."She continued, "He was a special customer who made me keep on thinking, 'How does all his aspects go so well with one another? There seems to be a reasonable reason why each of them exists that way.'"The photographer did not stop there; she carried on sharing her thoughts in the comment section.She wrote, "Honestly, my camera only managed to show like 10 percent of Cha Eun-woo's good looks. He was... An angel."She resumed, "I don't think any cameras would be able to snap his great looks. He was just... Too gorgeous."After seeing the photographer's comments, fans expressed how much they wish to see Cha Eun-woo in person too.Cha Eun-woo made debut with a movie 'My Brilliant Life' in September 2014, then entered the K-pop industry as a member of ASTRO in February 2016.Not too long after he made his K-pop debut, he gained attention for his good-looking appearance.Currently, Cha Eun-woo is known as one of the most good-looking male stars in Korea.(Credit= 'sihyunhada' Instagram, Fantagio)(SBS Star)