[SBS Star] BTS V Talks About Interacting with Lady Gaga at the GRAMMYs
SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.04.05 15:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Talks About Interacting with Lady Gaga at the GRAMMYs
K-pop boy group BTS' member V revealed what Hollywood actress/singer Lady Gaga said about BTS during their interaction at the GRAMMY Awards.

On April 3 (local time), the '2022 GRAMMY Awards' took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the United States.

Although they did not get the chance to win a Grammy this year, the members of BTS definitely stole the show with their red carpet look and eye-opening performance.
BTS (GettyImagesKorea)On this day, V trended on social media where fans called him a 'social butterfly'―as the BTS member was seen interacting with many world-renowned pop stars during the awards ceremony.

In particular, V was spotted exchanging warm words with Lady Gaga, while she gently placing her hands on his shoulders and kissing on his cheeks. 
BTS V, Lady Gaga (GettyImagesKorea) BTS V, Lady Gaga (GettyImagesKorea)Hours after the event, the members held a live broadcast and talked about their GRAMMYs experience this year.

During the live broadcast, V shared that Lady Gaga complimented BTS and extended her support for the group's endeavor.

V said, "I greeted Lady Gaga today, and she said she really liked us and supports us a lot."
BTS BTSJ-HOPE shared, "V went to take a photo with Lady Gaga all by himself, and it was like, 'Wow!'"

To this, V revealed that it actually took him a while to get the courage to go to her and say hi.

He said, "Do you know how many times I failed? I'm such a big fan (of Lady Gaga), and I wanted to take a photo with her. But whenever I got the courage, I felt like it could be rude."
 

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' at Allegiant Stadium on April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16.

(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, GettyImagesKorea, '마츠코(matsuko)' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
