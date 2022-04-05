[SBS Star] BTS V Talks About Interacting with Lady Gaga at the GRAMMYs

K-pop boy group BTS' member V revealed what Hollywood actress/singer Lady Gaga said about BTS during their interaction at the GRAMMY Awards.On April 3 (local time), the '2022 GRAMMY Awards' took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the United States.Although they did not get the chance to win a Grammy this year, the members of BTS definitely stole the show with their red carpet look and eye-opening performance.On this day, V trended on social media where fans called him a 'social butterfly'―as the BTS member was seen interacting with many world-renowned pop stars during the awards ceremony.In particular, V was spotted exchanging warm words with Lady Gaga, while she gently placing her hands on his shoulders and kissing on his cheeks.Hours after the event, the members held a live broadcast and talked about their GRAMMYs experience this year.During the live broadcast, V shared that Lady Gaga complimented BTS and extended her support for the group's endeavor.V said, "I greeted Lady Gaga today, and she said she really liked us and supports us a lot."J-HOPE shared, "V went to take a photo with Lady Gaga all by himself, and it was like, 'Wow!'"To this, V revealed that it actually took him a while to get the courage to go to her and say hi.He said, "Do you know how many times I failed? I'm such a big fan (of Lady Gaga), and I wanted to take a photo with her. But whenever I got the courage, I felt like it could be rude."Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' at Allegiant Stadium on April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16.(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, GettyImagesKorea, '마츠코(matsuko)' YouTube)(SBS Star)