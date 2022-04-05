[SBS Star] Yoona & Lee Jong Suk Seen Filming Their Drama Where They Appear as a Married Couple

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and actor Lee Jong Suk were seen shooting their upcoming drama.Recently, Yoona and Lee Jong Suk were spotted around Korea filming tvN's upcoming drama 'Big Mouse'.In 'Big Mouse', Lee Jong Suk will play the role of a third-rate lawyer with a 10 percent success rate named 'Park Chang-ho'.He is called a 'big mouth' by his legal acquaintances due to his tendency to speak before acting.His life is suddenly in danger when he is mistaken for a genius conman known as 'big mouse'.Yoona will act a character named 'Ko Mi-ho', a supportive wife of 'Park Chang-ho'.She is a nurse, who has a bold personality as well as outstanding beauty.In the photos that were revealed, they were seen having a wedding ceremony, having dinner at an expensive restaurant, standing on the street together and more.It was undeniable that they looked great as a couple.They were both slim and tall, with pale skin, model-like incredible figure and gorgeous that it seemed almost as if they were just meant to be together.'Big Mouse' marks the first time Yoona and Lee Jong Suk to work with each other, and many fans around the world are excited to see these two top stars acting as a married couple in the drama.The drama is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)