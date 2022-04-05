[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Spotted in Pain from His Injured Hand; Reassures Fans that He Is Okay

seokjin accidentally hit his hand on his knee look at how worried the members were , they truly love and care for each other



JIN of K-pop boy group BTS was seen accidentally hurting his injured hand, but reassured that he is alright.On April 4, BTS went live on NAVER V LIVE post the GRAMMY Awards.In this live broadcast, the seven members of BTS had a little party together with foods and drinks.JIN was wearing a cast and being careful not to move his hand, as he underwent surgery recently.Previously on March 19, BTS' management agency Big Hit Music announced that JIN had injured his left index finger while he was doing his daily activities.At the hospital, he was told that he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged―the surgery went well, but he will wear a cast for the time being.When JIMIN was opening a celebratory champagne bottle, JIN was calmly enjoying his pizza at their post-GRAMMYs party.But just as when the bottle of champagne popped open, JIN seemed to have startled himself and hit his injured hand on his knee.JIN looked like he was in a lot of pain at that time, and this made the rest of the members worried.At that time, JIN reassured them by saying, "I got startled out of nowhere.", trying to lighten the mood back.The members laughed it off and discussed how serious it got for a second afterwards.Following the live broadcast though, fans around the world filled social media with their concerns for JIN's injured hand.Then on April 4, JIN took to the official fan community to reassure all worried fans.JIN stated, "No, my finger really doesn't hurt. I still have the wrap on my hand, because it would need another surgery if there's a large impact on it."He signed off by saying, "So, if I pretend like it hurts, people are cautious around me. This is a tip for you."Once again, he emphasized that he is not in pain, "It honestly doesn't hurt!"(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, WeVerse, 'jin' Instagram)(SBS Star)