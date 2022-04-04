뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everyone Goes "Wow" After Discovering the Price of Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Thank-you Gift
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Everyone Goes "Wow" After Discovering the Price of Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Thank-you Gift

[SBS Star] Everyone Goes "Wow" After Discovering the Price of Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Thank-you Gift

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.04 18:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everyone Goes "Wow" After Discovering the Price of Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jins Thank-you Gift
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin treated their wedding guests to a pricey thank-you gift. 

Back on March 31, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding ceremony took place at a 5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's 'Aston House'. 

About 300 guests attended their wedding to congratulate the couple on their special day. 

Today, one of the guests revealed what he/she received from Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at their wedding. 

There were three bottles of perfume, two glasses and one face massager, all from luxury brands. 

In total, they cost about 800,000 to 1,000,000 won (approximately 660 to 820 dollars). 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinAnother guest also shared a photo of a full-course dinner menu at the wedding, as well as the cute dessert that was provided after the meal. 

The dinner included a great deal of expensive ingredients such as caviar, Korean beef, lobster, truffle and more. 

It is said that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin paid around 280,000 won (approximately 230 dollars) per person for the meal at the wedding. 

In the photo of the dessert, there was a red heart-shaped cake placed in a heart-shaped chocolate box that was written, "BIN ♥ JIN" on top. 

It was surrounded by other little cakes and fresh fruits as well. 

Everybody is amazed at how well Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin treated their guests. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin(Credit= VAST Entertainment, Online Community, 'choiyongbin22' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.