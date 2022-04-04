[SBS Star] Everyone Goes "Wow" After Discovering the Price of Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Thank-you Gift

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin treated their wedding guests to a pricey thank-you gift.Back on March 31, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding ceremony took place at a 5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's 'Aston House'.About 300 guests attended their wedding to congratulate the couple on their special day.Today, one of the guests revealed what he/she received from Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at their wedding.There were three bottles of perfume, two glasses and one face massager, all from luxury brands.In total, they cost about 800,000 to 1,000,000 won (approximately 660 to 820 dollars).Another guest also shared a photo of a full-course dinner menu at the wedding, as well as the cute dessert that was provided after the meal.The dinner included a great deal of expensive ingredients such as caviar, Korean beef, lobster, truffle and more.It is said that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin paid around 280,000 won (approximately 230 dollars) per person for the meal at the wedding.In the photo of the dessert, there was a red heart-shaped cake placed in a heart-shaped chocolate box that was written, "BIN ♥ JIN" on top.It was surrounded by other little cakes and fresh fruits as well.Everybody is amazed at how well Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin treated their guests.(Credit= VAST Entertainment, Online Community, 'choiyongbin22' Instagram)(SBS Star)