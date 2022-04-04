[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares How Hard It Is to Take the New Style of Her Instagram Photos

Actress Son Ji-hyo revealed that it is difficult to take the new style of her Instagram photos.On April 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members discussed the new style of Song Ji-hyo's Instagram photos.During the opening, Yu Jae Seok said, "What's going on with you these days, Ji-hyo? The style has changed so much, not to mention the frequency of your Instagram use! So many people are talking about it these days."As he said this, everyone else also stated, "Yeah, we want to know this as well! How are your photos this different nowadays? Did you come up with the new poses yourself?"Song Ji-hyo laughingly answered, "Ah, I've been told that I look and act too old a lot these days, so I wanted to change that view. Some say that I look like an old lady."She continued, "So, I'm just trying to show different sides to myself through my Instagram. That's all."Then, Jeon So Min asked, "Did you hire a photographer or something though?"Song Ji-hyo responded, "No, no. My staff have been telling me off a lot. They're like, 'You need to take a photo in this angle, you need to stand that way, you need to pose like this, blah blah blah.'"She resumed, "The photos are the result of our hard work. Not only me, but all my staff have put in much effort into making my Instagram to look how it looks now."To this, Kim Jong-kook commented, "But Instagram photos should be natural that shows how you really look in your daily life. They shouldn't be fake like that."Yu Jae Seok questioned Kim Jong-kook's comment, "What? What are you even saying right now? You post these muscle photos without covering much of your body. That's not natural!"Kim Jong-kook laughed and argued, "I didn't show them on purpose! My photos happened to be taken like that, that's all!"(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)