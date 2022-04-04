뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Ga In ♥ Yeon Jung-hoon Hug & Kiss on Air for the First Time
[SBS Star] Han Ga In ♥ Yeon Jung-hoon Hug & Kiss on Air for the First Time

[SBS Star] Han Ga In ♥ Yeon Jung-hoon Hug & Kiss on Air for the First Time

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.04 16:28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ga In ♥ Yeon Jung-hoon Hug & Kiss on Air for the First Time
Actress Han Ga In and actor Yeon Jung-hoon made a television show appearance together for the first time since their marriage in 2005. 

On April 3 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Han Ga In made a surprise appearance. 

On this day, the members of '2 Days & 1 Night' were seen going on a trip to Gurye, Jeollanam-do. 
2 Days & 1NightDuring the opening, the production team told the members that there was going to be a special guest joining them. 

As they waited and guessed who may be, Han Ga In came towards them under a UV umbrella. 

When Han Ga In revealed herself, Yeon Jung Hoon took a step back in shock and said in a loud voice, "What are you doing here? I thought you were with our kids!" 

Then, the actor opened his arms, and excitedly commented, "Honey!" 
2 Days & 1Night 2 Days & 1NightHan Ga In jumped right into his arms, and responded, "My mom and manager helped me send the kids to school." 

It turned out Han Ga In and the production team had secretly planned this episode together for months without letting Yeon Jung Hoon know. 

Han Ga In laughed and said, "Yeon Jung Hoon kept on texting me while I was hiding behind there!" 
2 Days & 1NightAfter they all said hi to each other, they divided the members into Team Han Ga In and Team Yeon Jung Hoon for a game. 

But the couple continued to show the same one while playing rock-paper-scissors that it was taking too much time to divide into teams even though it was a simple task. 

Unable to stand the sight of these lovebirds showing the same one anymore, the '2 Days & 1 Night' members said to them, "If you show the same one this time again, you two need to kiss each other in front of camera, okay?!"

Since they showed the same one again, they kissed behind the UV umbrella. 

Moon Se Yoon playfully ran with the umbrella, but unfortunately(?), their kiss was already over then. 
2 Days & 1Night 2 Days & 1Night(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night) 

(SBS Star) 
