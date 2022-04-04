[SBS Star] BTS Members Share Honest Thoughts on This Year's 'No GRAMMY' Situation

The members of K-pop boy group BTS shared their honest thoughts on not winning a trophy at this year's GRAMMY Awards.On April 3 (local time), the '2022 GRAMMY Awards' took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the United States.This year, BTS was nominated in the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category for the group's 2021 release 'Butter'.The honor, however, went to Doja Cat and SZA for their collaboration song 'Kiss Me More'.Shortly after the awards ceremony, the members of BTS held a live broadcast to interact with their fans.JIMIN said, "Thanks to ARMYs, we've been able to try this again. It's too bad we didn't win, but simply having been here has been meaningful nonetheless."When JUNGKOOK said, "This is all great experience for us," V added, "Yeah. Honestly, we got to watch so many amazing performances. So this has been extremely motivating for us."SUGA encouraged the members, "Guys, I don't think we need to feel sad about this. What we've done is already amazing."Lastly, RM shared, "I mean, what else to say? I'm not too happy about it, and that's the truth. I think it's good to be honest. I'll be sad today, but I'm going to be okay tomorrow."He added, "We're going to have our feelings tonight, but by tomorrow, we will eventually feel better and be right back at it."During this year's awards ceremony, the seven members of BTS wowed the audience with their performance of 'Butter', with the members transforming themselves into secret agent characters like James Bond of the 007 series.On April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16, BTS will bring the group's 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' concert to Las Vega's Allegiant Stadium.(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)