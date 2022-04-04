뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Used His Own Money to Pay for His Staff's Business Class Tickets?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Used His Own Money to Pay for His Staff's Business Class Tickets?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Used His Own Money to Pay for His Staff's Business Class Tickets?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.04 14:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Used His Own Money to Pay for His Staffs Business Class Tickets?
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO's hairstylist Park Nae-ju revealed that the K-pop star once used his own money to pay for his staff's business class tickets. 

Recently, well-known hairstylist Park Nae-ju uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel. 

The video showed the hairstylist talking to other two hairstylists about some celebrities who come to their hair salons to get their hair done. 

While talking together, Park Nae-ju said, "First, BAEKHYUN knows himself very well. He knows what sort of style he wants, and what looks good on him." 

He continued, "He tries out different colors, but he doesn't tend to change the overall design of his hair much." 
BAEKHYUNThen, a footage of Park Nae-ju speaking to BAEKHYUN while doing his hair was shown. 

In this footage, Park Nae-ju said to BAEKHYUN, "Seriously, there is nobody like you who takes care of their staff this well. If one of our staff members is being treated badly somewhere, then..." 

Immediately, BAEKHYUN responded, "Oh, I can't let that happen! That would make me so mad." 

The EXO member added, "After our song 'Growl' made a hit, remember that I told you, 'Be confident and proud of yourself. Keep your head up wherever you go.'" 
BAEKHYUNAfter watching back this footage, Park Nae-ju commented, "Once BAEKHYUN considers you as part of his circle, he would treat you really well." 

He resumed, "When we go abroad, stars would usually fly the business class, and staff would fly the economy class. There was a time when BAEKHYUN bought business class tickets for all his staff." 

He went on, "BAEKHYUN was like, 'Don't worry, I'll pay. Take the business class.' He booked the tickets and all, but the overseas schedule got canceled in the end. So, we didn't get to fly business class." 

With a smile, he added, "But I just thought that was really kind and sweet of him. That thought itself really made my heart warm." 
 

(Credit= '내주제에 Dare U Naeju' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.