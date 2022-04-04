[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Dances at Her Wedding; Hyun Bin Kisses Her on the Lips After the Dance

Por fin tenemos video de Son Yejin bailando al ritmo de Uptown Funk y otro beso de los novios ��#SonYejin #손예진 #HyunBin #현빈 #BinjinDay #CLOYEpisode17 #TheBinJinWedding pic.twitter.com/JaWNH9Auag — Hyun Bin y Son Ye Jin - México (@BinJinMx) April 3, 2022

Actress Son Ye-jin was seen dancing and sharing the sweetest kiss with actor Hyun Bin at their wedding.On March 31, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding ceremony took place at 'Aston House'―5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's outdoor venue.Entertainer Park Kyung-rim hosted the wedding, and singers Kim Bum-soo, Paul Kim, GUMMY sang songs for the couple.In particular, GUMMY sang 'Give You My Heart', which is a soundtrack from 2019 drama 'Crash Landing on You' that connected Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.About 300 guests said to have attended their wedding to congratulate the couple on their special day.Towards the end of their wedding, Park Kyung-rim played English songwriter Mark Ronson and American singer Bruno Mars' well-known track 'Uptown Funk'.Then she commented, "Our bride Son Ye-jin prepared special dance to express gratitude to all the guests who came to the wedding today. Let's see her dance!"As she said this, Son Ye-jin swayed side-to-side and turned around to the music with a big smile on her face.When Son Ye-jin danced, Hyun Bin next to her clapped and laughed, looking so happy.Following her dance, Park Kyung-rim said, "Hyun Bin, wasn't her dance lovely? How about giving her a kiss now?"Without hesitation, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin kissed one another, and looked at each other in the eye for a little while afterwards as well.The guests gave them a round of applause and shouted for joy.After that, Park Kyung-rim announced the end of their beautiful wedding to the guests.(Credit= VAST Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)