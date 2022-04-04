뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Dances at Her Wedding; Hyun Bin Kisses Her on the Lips After the Dance
Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.04 11:32
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Dances at Her Wedding; Hyun Bin Kisses Her on the Lips After the Dance
Actress Son Ye-jin was seen dancing and sharing the sweetest kiss with actor Hyun Bin at their wedding. 

On March 31, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding ceremony took place at 'Aston House'―5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's outdoor venue. 

Entertainer Park Kyung-rim hosted the wedding, and singers Kim Bum-soo, Paul Kim, GUMMY sang songs for the couple. 

In particular, GUMMY sang 'Give You My Heart', which is a soundtrack from 2019 drama 'Crash Landing on You' that connected Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. 

About 300 guests said to have attended their wedding to congratulate the couple on their special day. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinTowards the end of their wedding, Park Kyung-rim played English songwriter Mark Ronson and American singer Bruno Mars' well-known track 'Uptown Funk'. 

Then she commented, "Our bride Son Ye-jin prepared special dance to express gratitude to all the guests who came to the wedding today. Let's see her dance!" 

As she said this, Son Ye-jin swayed side-to-side and turned around to the music with a big smile on her face.
Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinWhen Son Ye-jin danced, Hyun Bin next to her clapped and laughed, looking so happy. 

Following her dance, Park Kyung-rim said, "Hyun Bin, wasn't her dance lovely? How about giving her a kiss now?" 

Without hesitation, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin kissed one another, and looked at each other in the eye for a little while afterwards as well.

The guests gave them a round of applause and shouted for joy. 

After that, Park Kyung-rim announced the end of their beautiful wedding to the guests. 
 
(Credit= VAST Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.