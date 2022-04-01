[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Movie-like Wedding Videos & Photos Reveal

현빈 손예진 결혼식

두 분 정말 행복해 보인다... 저 모든 순간이 너무 아름답고 예쁘고 그냥 영화의 한 장면 같음....ㅠㅜㅜㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/Ds8KshcYrz — 규짱 (@gyujjang28) April 1, 2022

Some videos and photos from actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's movie-like wedding were unveiled.On April 1, lots of posts on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding were uploaded on social media.They were videos and photos from their wedding that took place yesterday at 'Aston House'―5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's outdoor venue.In one of the videos, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were seen posing for a photo together, looking at each other.There was also another video that showed Son Ye-jin walking down the aisle with her father, then holding Hyun Bin's hand as she reached the end of the aisle.When Hyun Bin held her hand, he looked at her with so much love that it made Son Ye-jin brightly smile.There were photos from their wedding as well as the after party too.At the after party, Son Ye-jin wore a cute light green dress and styled her hair with pretty purple flowers, which made her look almost like a Disney Princess.The whole wedding ceremony was filled with movie-like moments.Seeing the way they looked at each other told how happy they were with one another, and many fans are crying over how beautiful their wedding was.Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public.At that time, their agencies stated that the two top stars started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)