뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Movie-like Wedding Videos & Photos Reveal
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Movie-like Wedding Videos & Photos Reveal

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Movie-like Wedding Videos & Photos Reveal

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.01 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jins Movie-like Wedding Videos & Photos Reveal
Some videos and photos from actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's movie-like wedding were unveiled. 

On April 1, lots of posts on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding were uploaded on social media. 

They were videos and photos from their wedding that took place yesterday at 'Aston House'―5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's outdoor venue. 

In one of the videos, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were seen posing for a photo together, looking at each other.  

There was also another video that showed Son Ye-jin walking down the aisle with her father, then holding Hyun Bin's hand as she reached the end of the aisle. 

When Hyun Bin held her hand, he looked at her with so much love that it made Son Ye-jin brightly smile. 
 
There were photos from their wedding as well as the after party too. 

At the after party, Son Ye-jin wore a cute light green dress and styled her hair with pretty purple flowers, which made her look almost like a Disney Princess. 

The whole wedding ceremony was filled with movie-like moments. 

Seeing the way they looked at each other told how happy they were with one another, and many fans are crying over how beautiful their wedding was. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinBack in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public. 

At that time, their agencies stated that the two top stars started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.