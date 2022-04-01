뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Sweetly Pats Kim Sejeong on the Head After a Kissing Scene
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Sweetly Pats Kim Sejeong on the Head After a Kissing Scene

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Sweetly Pats Kim Sejeong on the Head After a Kissing Scene

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.01 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Sweetly Pats Kim Sejeong on the Head After a Kissing Scene
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop was spotted sweetly patting actress Kim Sejeong on the head after their kissing scene. 

On April 1, the production team of SBS' current drama 'Business Proposal' shared a behind-the-scenes footage of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong on YouTube. 

The part that gained attention the most was the part where Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong were in the playground, on the swings. 
Ahn Hyo SeopAhn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong were rehearsing their romantic kissing scene on the swings, as well as sharing different ideas to make the scene look more natural.

Finally, they decided it was best for Ahn Hyo Seop to bend down to kiss Kim Sejeong while she was still on the swings.

They also decided it would be good for Kim Sejeong pulled his collar towards her and kissed him again when Ahn Hyo Seop kissed Kim Sejeong, then moved a little away from her. 
Ahn Hyo SeopAs the cameras started to roll, they turned serious and perfectly completed filming their kissing scene. 

The cameras stopped rolling right after they finished kissing, and Ahn Hyo Seop showed the sweetest move to Kim Sejeong then. 

He instantly patted her on the head and gave her a loving look, while Kim Sejeong smiled a little awkwardly after the kiss. 

This showed how much Ahn Hyo Seop cared about Kim Sejeong, and their great chemistry in real life. 

His sweet move has gotten a great number of fans around the world to scream out loud. 
 

(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.