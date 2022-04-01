[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Sweetly Pats Kim Sejeong on the Head After a Kissing Scene

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop was spotted sweetly patting actress Kim Sejeong on the head after their kissing scene.On April 1, the production team of SBS' current drama 'Business Proposal' shared a behind-the-scenes footage of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong on YouTube.The part that gained attention the most was the part where Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong were in the playground, on the swings.Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong were rehearsing their romantic kissing scene on the swings, as well as sharing different ideas to make the scene look more natural.Finally, they decided it was best for Ahn Hyo Seop to bend down to kiss Kim Sejeong while she was still on the swings.They also decided it would be good for Kim Sejeong pulled his collar towards her and kissed him again when Ahn Hyo Seop kissed Kim Sejeong, then moved a little away from her.As the cameras started to roll, they turned serious and perfectly completed filming their kissing scene.The cameras stopped rolling right after they finished kissing, and Ahn Hyo Seop showed the sweetest move to Kim Sejeong then.He instantly patted her on the head and gave her a loving look, while Kim Sejeong smiled a little awkwardly after the kiss.This showed how much Ahn Hyo Seop cared about Kim Sejeong, and their great chemistry in real life.His sweet move has gotten a great number of fans around the world to scream out loud.(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube)(SBS Star)