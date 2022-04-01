[SBS Star] South Korea's Next Administration Considers BTS Members' Military Exemption?

The transition committee of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit HYBE, the management agency of K-pop boy group BTS this weekend.On April 1, the committee's spokesperson Shin Yong-hyun announced that committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo and the members of the social, welfare and culture subcommittee will visit HYBE headquarters on April 2.The spokesperson said, "This visit is aimed at listening to opinions from the field with regard to the development of Korean culture. We will listen to opinions on various factors that impede the industry's development."Shin added that the issue of granting favors regarding military service to exceptional pop stars, such as BTS, could be discussed during the committee's meeting with HYBE officials.All able-bodied South Korean men are subject to compulsory military service for about two years.Currently, military exemption only applies to global award-winning athletes or classical musicians, in recognition of their role in promoting the country's image worldwide.A revision bill that would allow male celebrities to substitute their mandatory military service for other alternative programs has been pending at the National Assembly.Proponents of the revision bill argue globally-acclaimed pop stars should also be allowed to continue to work in their field.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)