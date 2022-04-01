[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Joo Hyuk Explains His Odd but Hilarious Handprint from Years Ago

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk explained his odd but funny handprint from years ago.On March 31, Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency MANAGEMENT SOOP uploaded a video of the actor online.The video showed Nam Joo Hyuk going over some memorable past articles about him.The first one was an article that questioned the way his hand looked.As soon as he saw the article, Nam Joo Hyuk laughed and commented, "I've been wanting to tell everyone what really happened on this day for ages!"The actor said, "This was back in 2019, when I attended 'Blue Dragon Film Awards'. Each of us were given a handprint plate, and I asked the handprint expert in front of me what exactly I needed to do.""He told me to put my hand in the plaster mix as much as I could. I did what he said, but I felt like I put it in too much, as the mix covered parts of my fingers. So, I asked him if that was okay.", he continued."He was like, 'Oh, that's okay. We're going to use the bottom part of the plaster, not the top.' But this was how it turned out when I took my hand out, and they used to top part of the plaster.", Nam Joo Hyuk added.Then, Nam Joo Hyuk laughingly stated that this was the best as it could get anyway.Nam Joo Hyuk said, "I don't think I would have been able to make my hand look 'normal' anyway though. My hands are very big."He laughed and playfully added, "This wasn't a mistake. No, no, this is how it was supposed to turn out. I'm glad that people laughed after seeing my handprint, but it honestly wasn't a mistake!"(Credit= '매니지먼트 숲 MANAGEMENT SOOP Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)