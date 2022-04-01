뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Is Upset Because 'Running Man' Is Doing Well Without Him?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Is Upset Because 'Running Man' Is Doing Well Without Him?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Is Upset Because 'Running Man' Is Doing Well Without Him?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.01 11:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Is Upset Because Running Man Is Doing Well Without Him?
Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared how he felt after he left 'Running Man'. 

On March 31, Kim Jong-kook uploaded a new video titled, 'A Giraffe Comes to a Tiger's Den' on his YouTube channel. 

In the video, Lee Kwang Soo was seen making a visit to Kim Jong-kook's house, and speaking with him in the living room. 
Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Jong-kookWhile talking together, Kim Jong-kook mentioned Lee Kwang Soo's departure from SBS' television show 'Running Man'. 

Then, he asked Lee Kwang Soo, "How do you feel about seeing a comment like, 'I'm not going to watch 'Running Man' anymore, because Kwang Soo is not there now.'" 

Lee Kwang Soo jokingly answered, "I left that comment myself. It was me." 

With a big laugh, Kim Jong-kook responded, "Were you upset that 'Running Man' was doing well without you?" 

Lee Kwang Soo commented, "No, no. It's not like that at all. That's why I said I left that comment myself earlier." 

He laughed and went on, "I just thought you would stop talking about it only if I said it that way." 
Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Jong-kookAfter that, Kim Jong-kook asked Lee Kwang Soo if there was a time when he wanted to join any episodes of 'Running Man' after he left. 

He said, "There must've been an episode which you thought, 'Ah, I would have pulled it off much better.'" 

Lee Kwang Soo stated, "If I'm being completely honest with you, there was one episode. When volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung made an appearance, I thought I would have done it better." 

He playfully resumed, "So, if I ever get a chance to meet Kim Yeon-koung, I would like to have a swear word battle with her." 
 

First aired on July 11, 2010, 'Running Man' is one of the longest-running and most popular television shows in Korea. 

Lee Kwang Soo joined 'Running Man' from the very first episode, but stepped down from the show in April due to his injury. 

(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.