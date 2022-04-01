[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Is Upset Because 'Running Man' Is Doing Well Without Him?

Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared how he felt after he left 'Running Man'.On March 31, Kim Jong-kook uploaded a new video titled, 'A Giraffe Comes to a Tiger's Den' on his YouTube channel.In the video, Lee Kwang Soo was seen making a visit to Kim Jong-kook's house, and speaking with him in the living room.While talking together, Kim Jong-kook mentioned Lee Kwang Soo's departure from SBS' television show 'Running Man'.Then, he asked Lee Kwang Soo, "How do you feel about seeing a comment like, 'I'm not going to watch 'Running Man' anymore, because Kwang Soo is not there now.'"Lee Kwang Soo jokingly answered, "I left that comment myself. It was me."With a big laugh, Kim Jong-kook responded, "Were you upset that 'Running Man' was doing well without you?"Lee Kwang Soo commented, "No, no. It's not like that at all. That's why I said I left that comment myself earlier."He laughed and went on, "I just thought you would stop talking about it only if I said it that way."After that, Kim Jong-kook asked Lee Kwang Soo if there was a time when he wanted to join any episodes of 'Running Man' after he left.He said, "There must've been an episode which you thought, 'Ah, I would have pulled it off much better.'"Lee Kwang Soo stated, "If I'm being completely honest with you, there was one episode. When volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung made an appearance, I thought I would have done it better."He playfully resumed, "So, if I ever get a chance to meet Kim Yeon-koung, I would like to have a swear word battle with her."First aired on July 11, 2010, 'Running Man' is one of the longest-running and most popular television shows in Korea.Lee Kwang Soo joined 'Running Man' from the very first episode, but stepped down from the show in April due to his injury.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)