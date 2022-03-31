뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY & Kim Bum-soo Sing at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.31 18:21
Singers GUMMY and Kim Bum-soo sang at actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's wedding today. 

In the afternoon of March 31, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding ceremony took place at a 5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's 'Aston House'. 

'Aston House' is an outdoor wedding venue, which has the distinctive European-style setting complimented by the scenic view of Han River and the hotel's beautiful garden. 

At the wedding, it is said that GUMMY sang 'Give You My Heart' for the couple.  

'Give You My Heart' is a soundtrack from 'Crash Landing on You', which connected Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. 

The couple was also congratulated by Hyun Bin's close friend Kim Bum-soo with his great singing. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinThe wedding ceremony was privately held with about 300 guests, who were personally invited by Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. 

The ceremony said to have begun with family only at 11AM; Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were seen walking down the aisle together at 4PM. 

After 4PM, there was an after party planned for the couple and their guests. 

It is said that they are not planning to go on their honeymoon right after their wedding. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinPreviously in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been in a relationship for eight months. 

Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Their agencies stated that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'. 

A romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin(Credit= Young Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment, VAST Entertainment, 'smartboy' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
