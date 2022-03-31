[SBS Star] HYBE Joins TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2021 List

K-pop boy group BTS and their agency founder Bang Si-hyuk graced the cover of TIME magazine's new issue.For the second year in a row, entertainment company HYBE has made it on to TIME's annual list of the '100 Most Influential Companies in the World'.The list highlights 100 companies in various industries worldwide that are shaping the future.Named as the leader of 'The Pop Powerhouse' category, TIME explained that HYBE and Bang Si-hyuk are transfoming the music business.Bang Si-hyuk emphasized how HYBE started out as a small business and growing into a '360-degree' business in the mode of brands like Disney that own and operate a catalog of intellectual properties, during his interview with TIME.He shared, "Our vision is to become the world's leading entertainment lifestyle platform with music as our foundation."TIME highlighted that HYBE differentiated itself from other companies by "investing in technology that it makes it possible to stream concerts virtually and own the artist-fan relationship, from ticketing to merchandise shops, live artist broadcasts, shows, and message boards."According to TIME, HYBE is currently in the final stages of developing 'Weverse 2.0', and the service will be launched in the first half of this year.(Credit= TIME)(SBS Star)