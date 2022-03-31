[SBS Star] YUBIN Says It Took 3 Years for Her Agency to Let Her Change Stage Name to Real Name

YUBIN of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL shared that she persuaded her agency for three years to let her use her real name as stage name.On March 30 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', the members of OH MY GIRL made a guest appearance.During the talk, YUBIN talked about recently changing her stage name from BINNIE to YUBIN.YUBIN said, "From this promotion with our latest album 'Real Love', I'll be using my real name YUBIN as my stage name, and get rid of my previous stage name BINNIE."She continued, "The biggest reason why I wanted to use my real name was simply because I love my name. I really like people calling me by my real name."The host Kim Tae-kyun responded, "Why didn't you use BINNIE to begin with then? And doesn't BINNIE come from YUBIN anyway?"YUBIN answered, "There was this policy at our agency. So, they told me to just live as BINNIE. I did for years, but..."She went on, "I thought for long and from about three years ago, I started talking to my agency about it. I tried to convince them so that I could use YUBIN instead."She added, "About three years after my tries, they finally let me. I feel like I get good energy when people call me YUBIN. I'm happy."Then, another host Yoo Min-sang playfully responded, "It's been about seven years since you've made your debut, right? Is it that now that it's been so long, you think you're able to do whatever you want?"YUBIN laughed and answered, "No, no. It's not like that at all. I guess I just wanted to show more sides to myself to the public and fans by changing my name."OH MY GIRL returned to the industry with the group's second studio album 'Real Love' on March 28.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'cultwoshow' Instagram)(SBS Star)