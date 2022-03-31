뉴스
[SBS Star] Agencies Reveal Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin's Official Wedding Photos
SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.03.31 14:02 View Count
[SBS Star] Agencies Reveal Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bins Official Wedding Photos
Agencies of actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin revealed the couple's official wedding photos on the day of their wedding ceremony.

On March 31, VAST Entertainment and MSTeam released an official statement announcing the celebrity couple's marriage, along with two photos from their wedding photo shoot.
Son Ye-jin, Hyun BinThe agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple."

They explained, "The ceremony will be kept in private in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead."

The agencies of both stars also expressed their gratitude to all the blessings and warm support sent to their new beginning.
Son Ye-jin, Hyun BinSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding ceremony will be held later today, at 4PM KST.

The couple will host the event in an outdoor garden setting, at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.

They first co-starred in the 2018 film 'THE NEGOTIATION', and fell in love during their filming of the 2019 tvN drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

They made their relationship public in January 2021, and announced their marriage in February of this year.

(Credit= VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
