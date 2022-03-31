[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin to Tie the Knot Today; Leaked Wedding Invitation Provides Details

Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin will be tying the knot later today.On March 31, Ilgan Sports revealed the wedding invitation of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.The two superstars who fell in love on the set of 2019 hit drama 'Crash Landing of You' have been tight-lipped about their wedding ceremony, but the leaked wedding invitation of the couple has confirmed that the event will take place on March 31 at 4PM KST.According to multiple reports, about 200 guests were invited to join Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding.The guest list is said to include Hyun Bin's close friend actor Jang Dong-gun, 'Crash Landing on You' scriptwriter Park Ji-eun, and the couple's family members and close acquaintances.As previously reported, the wedding ceremony will take place at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.The venue provides an outdoor garden wedding, and the security is expected to be extremely tight throughout the ceremony.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, Online Community)(SBS Star)