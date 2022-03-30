뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with the Way Red Velvet JOY Smiles to Fans During Their Phone Call
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with the Way Red Velvet JOY Smiles to Fans During Their Phone Call

[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with the Way Red Velvet JOY Smiles to Fans During Their Phone Call

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.30 18:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with the Way Red Velvet JOY Smiles to Fans During Their Phone Call
Fans are non-stop going on about how bright and beautiful JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's smile is when speaking to fans. 

On March 21, Red Velvet came back to the industry with a new album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm'. 

Following the release, Red Velvet held several online autograph sessions instead of in-person autograph sessions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 
JOYFor an online autograph session, each fan gets a minute to speak to each member of K-pop group and get an autograph signed on the album through a phone call. 

As a fan only gets a minute, every second with a K-pop group member is precious and important to them. 

So, most K-pop stars would try their best to spend a quality time with their fans during this short time. 
JOYThe satisfactory level of fans with JOY on the online autograph session was particularly high, and there was a secret to this. 

Whenever JOY spoke to fans, she was spotted giving them the brightest and happiest smile. 

She gave the same smile to every fan that joined the phone call for the event. 

When fans saw that smile, they felt happy seeing such a lovely smile. 

They could not agree more on how her stage name JOY is the perfect stage name for her. 
JOY(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.