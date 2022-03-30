[SBS Star] Fans Are in Love with the Way Red Velvet JOY Smiles to Fans During Their Phone Call

Fans are non-stop going on about how bright and beautiful JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's smile is when speaking to fans.On March 21, Red Velvet came back to the industry with a new album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm'.Following the release, Red Velvet held several online autograph sessions instead of in-person autograph sessions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.For an online autograph session, each fan gets a minute to speak to each member of K-pop group and get an autograph signed on the album through a phone call.As a fan only gets a minute, every second with a K-pop group member is precious and important to them.So, most K-pop stars would try their best to spend a quality time with their fans during this short time.The satisfactory level of fans with JOY on the online autograph session was particularly high, and there was a secret to this.Whenever JOY spoke to fans, she was spotted giving them the brightest and happiest smile.She gave the same smile to every fan that joined the phone call for the event.When fans saw that smile, they felt happy seeing such a lovely smile.They could not agree more on how her stage name JOY is the perfect stage name for her.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)